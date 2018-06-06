Noosa coming together again for fun and funds

SONG AND DANCE: Violet Crumbles at the 2017 Noosa Come Together and Busking Championships.

GET your dancing shoes and loose change ready because the Noosa Come Together Festival and combined National Busking Championships is coming up and organisers are planning a great day out for the family.

Now in its third year, the festival embodies Noosa coming together and raising money for a good cause.

Event organiser Oz Bayldon said it was a great weekend for the whole family and hoped this year's event would be another great success.

"It is targeted to be a local and affordable day out for everyone,” he said.

"The money we raise will then give sporting health to disability groups in the community.”

The weekend coincides with the Australian National Busking Championships.

Now in its second year in Noosa, there are six categories for buskers of all ages, genres, abilities and disabilities.

Buskers will perform along Gympie Terrace from 10am-3.30pm on Saturday, June 9, and finalists will be asked to play on the Sunday as part of Noosa Come Together. It will help make for a weekend jam-packed with events, food and activities to keep crowds entertained.

"There will be four different stages with acts performing, water activities, sailing on the river, speed boast and a disabled sailing regatta,” Mr Bayldon said.

"We will have kids rides which will be really affordable and makes it a much better day for families who sometimes end up spending a lot of money at expensive festivals,” he said.

Mr Bayldon said organisers wanted to make the festival as environmentally friendly as possible and had opted for a laser show over fireworks.

Noosa Come Together Festival runs from 11am-6pm on Sunday, June 10, at the Noosaville Lions Park.