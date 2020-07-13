Noosa company named world’s best, again

A Noosa-based travel business been named world’s best safari company for the fourth time in eight years.

A Noosa-based travel business been named world’s best safari company for the fourth time in eight years.

Noosa’s Rothschild Safaris is continuing its roaring success in the luxury travel industry after being named world’s best safari company for the fourth time in eight years.

New York-based Travel + Leisure magazine - with a readership of 4.8 million and considered an authority in worldwide luxury travel - honoured Rothschild Safaris in its 2020 World’s Best Awards list as No. 1 Safari Outfitter.

This is the fourth time since 2013 that Rothschild Safaris has been named No. 1 (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2020) in the hotly-contested category of the awards.

Rothschild Safaris founder Leora Rothschild was overwhelmed by the prestigious accolade.

“We are over the moon to have had the ongoing support and trust of our clients,” she said.

“We strive to make each holiday custom-made for our travellers and we believe this personal touch makes us stand out from others in the industry.

“Our team of Travel Designers have all either hailed from or spent extensive time in the regions we send our travellers, so people really know they have an insider’s perspective.”

The well-respected travel company, which began 22 years ago from Leora’s lounge room, was the result of her strong connection with the Africa of her childhood.

Rothschild Safaris operates in several wildlife-based destinations in Asia, Australia and South America but Africa remains the firm favourite with clients.

“Making life-changing decisions for our clients every day on where they should go, then hearing their heartwarming stories on their return is what keeps us going strong 22 years later,” Leora said.

“Africa, sooner or later, steals everyone’s heart.”