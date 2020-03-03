Noosa Council 'can benefit from business experience, expertise'

JUST hours before the deadline, long term business identity Greg Smith threw his hat into the ring as a potential Noosa Councillor.

Mr Smith currently is principal and licenced auctioneer of Select Noosa Real Estate located in Sunshine Beach.

"My wife and children moved here in 1999 to own and operate Ray White Noosa," said Mr Smith.

"We then went on to open offices in Tewantin and Sunshine Beach. In 2009 we rebranded to our own independent agency, Select Noosa Real Estate.

"Living in Noosa for 20 years, I can appreciate its beauty and what it means to live here.

"What disappoints me, has been watching what has been transpiring in council chambers over the past 12 - 18 months.

"I believe that Council has lost its way!

"There has been a litany of events that have embarrassed Noosa and it has, in my opinion, been tainting the Noosa brand.

"In my job I get to travel across the shire interacting with many people from all walks of life from Peregian Beach to Sunshine Beach to Noosa Heads to Tewantin to Cooroy.

"The overwhelming sentiments expressed to me; is they are disenchanted with these goings on in Council.

"I believe that Council needs to get back to what Council's do best, manage roads, parks, infrastructure and town planning," he said.

Mr Smith said residents and ratepayers "deserve better and need to be confident that their hard-earned ratepayer dollars are being spent by council in a transparent and commonsense manner".

"We should be assisting business growth with a lessening of "red tape" that current and new businesses have to try and negotiate," he said.

"If our current Councillors actually went out and spoke to the business community, they would undoubtedly hear the discontent.

"Council actions and decisions should be reflecting what the majority residents and ratepayers expect from their council not what appears to be, what vocal minorities are demanding of Council.

"Projects like the Biosphere, Digital Hub and Council Grants should be scrutinised to make sure that council expenditures are appropriate and warranted.

"There is a lot of hard work ahead for the New Noosa Council if elected and I am confident that I would be a very valuable asset getting Noosa back to where it should be."