Noosa Council cuts TV coverage to discuss its subdivision refusal

Looking to be better informed - Mayor Clare Stewart has the support of seasoned councillors like Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie on being brought up to speed on a subdivision beside the Noosa Civic.

Looking to be better informed - Mayor Clare Stewart has the support of seasoned councillors like Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie on being brought up to speed on a subdivision beside the Noosa Civic.

THE live-streaming was turned off as the new Noosa Council opted for a closed session for part of its first ordinary meeting.

This in-confidence discussion covered the legal implications of defending its refusal to allow a 23-lot subdivision alongside Noosa Civic shopping centre.

That is a standard practice for all previous Noosa Councils when discussing sensitive issues.

Civic owner Mark Stockwell and his development company are appealing the previous council’s application refusal.

Councillors then reopened the meeting and voted in support of a motion to defend the appeal, note the progress of the mediation process while requesting council CEO Brett de Chastel to provide an eventual outcome report.

The councillors would also be briefed on the background of the application for the benefit of the four newly elected faces including Mayor Clare Stewart.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said mediation with Stockwell was under way and the briefing on the long history of the application was “only fair” as the new councillors were “very keen to get themselves across that”.

Developer Mark Stockwell at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre opening.

Cr Stewart said this was a very complex issue and the briefing was really important and “there are a lot of issues for us (new councillors) to get our heads around”.

Cr Amelia Lorentson was the sole dissenting vote against, and wanted more time for the new councillors “to fully understand and get our heads around” the recommendation.

“We were elected by this community to ask challenging questions, to dig deep on issues and to do our homework … we were elected to do more than merely accept the status quo,” she said.

“Therefore for me to deliver on this promise I need more information and time and I will not be supporting this motion.”

Cr Joe Jurisevic said this “is just a point of process in the appeal process”.

Grounds for refusal include “the proposed development will adversely impact upon koala habitat, does not maximise the retention of existing vegetation, and proposes to prematurely clear significant vegetation inconsistent with the needs of the community”.

The previous council also have major concerns over the bushfire risk the development might present.

A report to council said this the subdivision “sought to facilitate the future stages of the Noosa Business Centre and represented a significant development for Noosa Shire”.

“The subdivision also involved a current infrastructure agreement between Council and the landowner signed at the time of construction of stage 1 of Noosa Civic,” the report said.

“The application was reviewed over an extended period of time with numerous meetings held with the applicant in an attempt to resolve the issues identified by officers and consultants engaged to assist in the assessment.

“However, in October 2019 council officers reported the matter to Council as no agreement had been reached on a number of issues and the decision time frame was due to expire.”

Further discussion with the applicant and changes to the proposal resulted in the applicant providing additional information and amended plans for assessment and extension of the decision-making period.

“The updated information and amended plans addressed many of the issues raised by officers in the report to council in October 2019, with the exception of the site’s significant koala habitat,” the report said.