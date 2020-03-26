NOOSA ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates

With just days before we head to the polls in an historic election plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the next Noosa Shire Council local government election on March 28.

Since the first candidates put up their hands more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.

If you missed it, you can re-watch the engaging Noosa Council live debate here.

Here they are in one handy spot.

MAYORAL RACE:

The two mayoral candidates, numbered in ballot paper order:

Noosa Shire Council Mayor 1 WELLINGTON, Tony

Noosa Shire Council Mayor 2 STEWART, Clare

CANDIDATE RACE:

And the councillors, numbered in ballot paper order:

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 1 GLASGOW, Jess

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 2 STOCKWELL, Brian

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 3 LLOYD, Patrick

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 4 SMITH, Greg

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 5 VAN ZIJL, Yanni

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 6 WEGENER, Tom

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 7 COOK-LANGDON, Karen

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 8 HALVERSON, Meghan

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 9 FINZEL, Karen Anne Future Noosa

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 10 REDFORD, Snezana ANIMAL JUSTICE PARTY

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 11 FLETCHER, David Future Noosa

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 12 CAHN, Julien

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 13 SQUIRES, Andrew Future Noosa

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 14 WILKIE, Frank

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 15 LORENTSON, Amelia

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 16 KAKE, Janet

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 17 MORAN, Phil

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 18 LANDER, Alan

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 19 JURISEVIC, Joe

Noosa Shire Council Councillor 20 FORD, Nathanael