NOOSA ELECTION: Full list of declared candidates
With just days before we head to the polls in an historic election plenty of people have declared their intention to run in the next Noosa Shire Council local government election on March 28.
Since the first candidates put up their hands more than six months ago, we have been keeping track of who hopes to win your vote.
If you missed it, you can re-watch the engaging Noosa Council live debate here.
Here they are in one handy spot.
MAYORAL RACE:
The two mayoral candidates, numbered in ballot paper order:
Noosa Shire Council Mayor 1 WELLINGTON, Tony
Noosa Shire Council Mayor 2 STEWART, Clare
CANDIDATE RACE:
And the councillors, numbered in ballot paper order:
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 1 GLASGOW, Jess
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 2 STOCKWELL, Brian
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 3 LLOYD, Patrick
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 4 SMITH, Greg
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 5 VAN ZIJL, Yanni
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 6 WEGENER, Tom
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 7 COOK-LANGDON, Karen
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 8 HALVERSON, Meghan
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 9 FINZEL, Karen Anne Future Noosa
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 10 REDFORD, Snezana ANIMAL JUSTICE PARTY
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 11 FLETCHER, David Future Noosa
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 12 CAHN, Julien
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 13 SQUIRES, Andrew Future Noosa
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 14 WILKIE, Frank
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 15 LORENTSON, Amelia
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 16 KAKE, Janet
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 17 MORAN, Phil
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 18 LANDER, Alan
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 19 JURISEVIC, Joe
Noosa Shire Council Councillor 20 FORD, Nathanael