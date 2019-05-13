Noosa Council joining fight to save planet

NOOSA is lending its green credentials to the local government rally for greater federal action on climate change.

Explaining why Noosa signed on to the Cities Power Partnership, Mayor Tony Wellington said "there is no more urgent issue facing governments today”.

"In Australia, local councils, businesses and individuals understand that the cost of not taking action is likely to be far greater than the cost of acting on climate change,” CrWellington said.

"That's why we are doing something. It would be nice if there was also leadership and support from our highest lawmakers.

"It is a disgrace that some of our federal politicians exploit climate change as a football for short-term political goals when the long-term impacts of inaction are likely to be catastrophic,” the mayor said.

Cr Wellington said the UK parliament had just declared an environment and climate emergency, while the world's leading climate scientists warned "we have just a dozen years to take serious action on climate change if we are to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees”.

"Temperatures higher than that are likely to have very dire consequences,” he said.

Noosa and Douglas Shire are now part of the CPP push for a national 100per cent renewable energy target and rapid phase out of fossil fuel subsidies.

Other partner councils are: City of Sydney, Byron Shire, Bellingen, Strathbogie, Parkes Shire, Inner West, Randwick, Augusta Margaret River, Mornington Peninsula,Town of Bassendean, Mount Barker, Moreland City and City of Ryde.

The Cities Power Partnership is a free national program created by the Climate Council that celebrates and accelerates the pollution reduction and clean-energy successes of Australia in towns and cities.

The Climate Council is made up of leading climate scientists and policy experts.