Noosa Council rejects mundane look of RSL's rear view

A TEWANTIN club has been told it must comply with the local building character as the Noosa Council continues to rail against visual drabness.

In this instance, it is Tewantin Noosa RSL's rear wall coming under Noosa Council scrutiny for its lack of screening and timber-look louvre panels that were part of the extension approval.

The Tewantin Noosa RSL backs on to Pelican St, right in the face of the council chambers and local heritage offices and older-style housing.

A report endorsed by Noosa councillors last week refused to allow the club to leave the back area as is, with the council looking set to insist on the installation of extra panelling.

It said the screens were required to reduce the impact of the structure and provide visual interest to the building and streetscape.

"The proposed presentation to Pelican St is not an appropriate response to the local streetscape and is not reflective of the Tewantin character.”

However the staff agreed to allow the louvres, which were darker than the agreed colour, to remain in place.

Committee chairman Brian Stockwell said the design of the panelling was also contrary to what had been agreed and he was not happy that "shiny aluminium has been deemed to be a timber lookalike”.

"And because it's opposite nice character buildings I would have thought that's something we could have had a look at. I don't think they look at all like timber, but I'm not going to make a great deal of it,” Cr Stockwell said.

At the council's ordinary meeting on Easter Thursday, councillors voted to refuse letting the Tewantin Noosa RSL's rear space stay the way it is.