Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Hilton Tce and Ernest St intersection is in line fore a new roundabout, but at what cost to congestion there and at Beckmans Rd?
The Hilton Tce and Ernest St intersection is in line fore a new roundabout, but at what cost to congestion there and at Beckmans Rd?
News

Noosa Council wants us to detour where?

Peter Gardiner
10th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REGULAR commuters of the Beckmans Rd daily grind strap yourself in because you may be sharing your stop-start peak hour drive with thousands more vehicles for almost half the year.

With the Hilton Tc upgrades ready to start weather permitting, Noosa Council is advising of traffic delays at the Tewantin bottleneck.

By council’s count up to 17,000 vehicles use that section a day and

Council said project contractor PentaCon Pty Ltd will be making every effort to minimise traffic delays but “they may need to hold traffic at times”.

Council’s advice last week was consider using use “Beckmans Rd rather than Hilton Tce “to avoid delays”.

And while it’s yet to be seen what impact that will have on another congestion hot spot that according to former Member for Noosa Glen Elmes in 2017 carried up to 23,000 vehicles a day, the result could be ugly.

Throw in an estimated five month duration for the Hilton Tce works and this just could be the stuff of peak hour commuter nightmares.

At least BC of Tewantin thinks so.

He has written to the Noosa News: “It is good to see the powers that be have a great sense of humour, suggesting that for five months during the Hilton Tce upgrade, Tewantin Noosaville traffic ‘would be best to use Beckmans Rd’.”

BC points out that using Beckmans is already the number one bugbear for local road users.

noosa shire council noosa traffic congestion
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Good tunes and smiling faces at Peregian Originals

        premium_icon GALLERY: Good tunes and smiling faces at Peregian Originals

        News The threat of rain was not going to stop a fun afternoon of cool drinks and even cooler tunes at the Peregian Originals Festival.

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News See what’s happening in and around Noosa this week, and if you haven't planned for...

        MOST WANTED: 11 people Noosa Police want to speak to urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: 11 people Noosa Police want to speak to...

        News Noosa Police are appealing to the public for information which they believe could...

        Survivor powering back against domestic violence

        premium_icon Survivor powering back against domestic violence

        News A survivor of domestic violence is hoping to use her ‘harrowing’ experiences to...