Noosa Council wants us to detour where?

The Hilton Tce and Ernest St intersection is in line fore a new roundabout, but at what cost to congestion there and at Beckmans Rd?

REGULAR commuters of the Beckmans Rd daily grind strap yourself in because you may be sharing your stop-start peak hour drive with thousands more vehicles for almost half the year.

With the Hilton Tc upgrades ready to start weather permitting, Noosa Council is advising of traffic delays at the Tewantin bottleneck.

By council’s count up to 17,000 vehicles use that section a day and

Council said project contractor PentaCon Pty Ltd will be making every effort to minimise traffic delays but “they may need to hold traffic at times”.

Council’s advice last week was consider using use “Beckmans Rd rather than Hilton Tce “to avoid delays”.

And while it’s yet to be seen what impact that will have on another congestion hot spot that according to former Member for Noosa Glen Elmes in 2017 carried up to 23,000 vehicles a day, the result could be ugly.

Throw in an estimated five month duration for the Hilton Tce works and this just could be the stuff of peak hour commuter nightmares.

At least BC of Tewantin thinks so.

He has written to the Noosa News: “It is good to see the powers that be have a great sense of humour, suggesting that for five months during the Hilton Tce upgrade, Tewantin Noosaville traffic ‘would be best to use Beckmans Rd’.”

BC points out that using Beckmans is already the number one bugbear for local road users.