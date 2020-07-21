Noosa councillor clears air on climate change

Noosa’s new member of the Climate Emergency Australia strategic advisory group should not be swayed by the scaremongering of “vested interests”, according to Councillor Amelia Lorentson.

Climate change has for years been a hot topic throughout the Noosa Biosphere, even more so since the previous Noosa Council under former mayor Tony Wellington declared a climate emergency in the shire.

Cr Amelia Lorentson gave her “personal opinion only” that “no one wants contaminated water, rubbish in our ocean and waterways, waste that ends up in landfills”.

Cr Lorentson said Noosa residents wanted clean air, drinkable water and food that is safe to eat.

“I hope the person that we nominate today uses his or her position to explore solutions to reduce or eliminate pollution in our environment and not be persuaded by scaremongering by vested interest groups,” she said.

Cr Brian Stockwell is keen to see have governments take action against climate change.

That reperesetnative voted in unanimously after being nominated by another council newcomer Cr Tom Wegener was Cr Brian Stockwell, who has a PhD in sustainability and resilience, agriculture and catchment management.

“Brian has been here the longest, he is just the most knowledgeable person in this field of anybody in the council now,” Cr Wegener said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said Cr Stockwell had a high level of understanding and was used to dealing with agencies of this nature, making him an ideal candidate.

Cr Stockwell said he has a “very keen interest” in climate change and moved a motion in council back in 1990 “to start mitigating our greenhouse gas emissions”.

“I think forming a national collaboration to strategically look at the policy responses needed to secure a more favourable future is a very worthy cause to get involved with,” he said.

Noosa residents meet at council to discuss a climate change adaption plan.

Cr Stockwell said council’s briefing on the council Zero Emissions Noosa operational strategy revealed the “largest single source of emissions for this council is the methane from our landfill”.

“That’s an issue that all councils across Australia will face,” Cr Stockwell said.

“Two thirds of our emissions are from landfill, so two thirds of my effort in this group will be about getting high levels of government to invest in strategies that solve that problem.”

Noosa Council is the only Queensland local government to have declared a climate emergency and is one of 96 Australian local governments representing 8.66 million people to have done so.

Climate Emergency Australia was coined at the National Climate Emergency Summit in Melbourne in February 2020.

CEA is an alliance of local governments working together to have all levels of government acknowledge and respond to the climate emergency with urgency and based on scientific evidence.