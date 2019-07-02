Menu
Frank Pardon leaves Maroochydore Court.
Noosa councillor's trial date set

2nd Jul 2019 12:50 PM

NOOSA councillor Frank James Pardon will fight child abuse charges in a trial set to start from December 2 this year.

Mr Pardon is charged with five counts each of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care for offences allegedly committed in the mid-1990s.

He is further charged with committing an offence during the course of an unlawful relationship with a child under 16.

Mr Pardon was elected to Noosa Council in 1997 and served as deputy mayor from 2004 until 2008.

The charges were brought against him in early 2017.

