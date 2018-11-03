Noosa Council's not so capital work rate needs real move on

Plenty of council works to do in the pipeline.

Plenty of council works to do in the pipeline.

UNPLANNED staff leave and a crucial priority transfer of expertise means the Noosa Council capital works program is behind schedule by $3 million.

The actual outlay on its projects to September 30 was $7.6 million, a 28 per cent shortfall on the budget target, but with capital funds committed it took the overall capital delivery expenditure to $18.1 million or 58 per cent of the annual program.

"The project delivery section is being impacted by unplanned staff leave and the secondment of the project delivery co-ordinator to the transport strategy,” a report to council said.

"These resourcing impacts are delaying the tender, contracting and delivery of projects to be delivered.

"Increased monitoring across all projects will be required for the remainder of the financial year, with proposed adjustments to the delivery time frames to be considered during future budget review processes.”

The design and delivery staff will plan for project adjustments in the second budget review.

"This will assist council to have a realistic approach to the successful delivery of the program for the remainder of the 2018-19 financial year,” the report said.

Projects carried over from the previous financial year include: Hinterland playground, Cooroy, $1.25million; Noosaville Library, $805,000; Mary River Rd bridge, Cooroy, $1.2 million, Noosa Heads Park Rd boardwalk, $5.2 million.

Recently completed projects include: Maple St raised crossing, Cooroy; Main Beach boardwalk, Noosa Heads; Gympie Tce Corridor Upgrade stage one, Noosaville and the Station St carpark and bus turning circle, Pomona.