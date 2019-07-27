Noosa creeks flows are big quality risk

STORMWATER discharges flowing from Noosa's creeks into the river have been identified by a green group as a water quality risk.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association have in recent years carried out routine water quality tests along the river with measurements provided to council.

"Our tests have shown that the Noosa River is in quite good condition and near compliant with the guidelines published by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science,” a NICA spokesman said.

"However, data from creeks draining from most populated areas including Eenie, Cranks, and Wooroi creeks show lower compliance with the guidelines such as greater turbidity and reduced oxygen dissolved in the water, upon which all river life depends.

"Some of this pollution comes from stormwater discharges, so the data indicate that ongoing monitoring and greater control of those streams would be desirable,” he said.

NICA believes a testing schedule of stormwater drain outlets would help "reduce pollutants at their sources or to reduce their effects before reaching the river”.

"At the extreme ends of the Noosa River catchment, waters entering the upper Noosa River above Lake Como and in Murdering Creek feeding Lake Weyba are both of high quality,”the spokesman said.

"Both streams solely drain pristine wallum plains where the only effect on the water is some tannin colouration from decaying vegetation.

"During the last year we experienced climate variations from extended drought between June 2018 and March 2019, with up to 450mm of rain falling in following weeks.”

"Significant variations in water quality were evident after heavy rain events, particularly acidity and turbidity, as groundwater percolates to the streams and carries nutrients and eroded solids with it,” he said.

"Dissolved oxygen also increases as the fresh rainwater becomes saturated with oxygen as it falls. In general measurements tend back towards their previous values after some two months.

"NICA's testing of river quality has shown that monitoring closer to likely sources of pollution in smaller flowing streams has proven to be a more sensitive management tool, along with wider testing of stormwater drain outlets.”