Noosa creeks needing a decent flush

MORE WASTE: THe NICA volunteers are fed up with people trashing Noosa's natural locations.

MORE WASTE: THe NICA volunteers are fed up with people trashing Noosa's natural locations.

THE long dry spell (despite the latest showers) is having its effect on the Noosa River as shown by Noosa Integrated Catchment Association's February water quality measurements.

Reduced flow has helped improve clarity in the water by allowing sediments to settle. Turbidity (i.e. cloudiness) is measured and the results show the water has been a little clearer than seen previously in the main river.

But conversely, lower flow reduces the amount of oxygen dissolved in the water which is essential for all river life, and if dissolved oxygen is too low the water becomes no longer life supporting.

This is because oxygen can be soaked up by decaying organic matter transported down streams from forest and urban run-off, and the slower the flow the more oxygen can be used up - the problem found lately in the lower Darling River.

Creeks such as Eenie, Cranks, and Wooroi are all showing significantly low oxygen levels and in Eenie Creek fish could actually be seen gasping for air at the surface.

NICA has also begun chemical residue testing in the river, and we are grateful to SUEZ, operators of the Noosa Waste Water Treatment Plant, for testing samples for us.

We have found consistent levels of nitrates slightly above the recommended guidelines. Nitrates are an ingredient of synthetic fertilisers, so it seems that more use should be made of natural plant and animal fertilisers on gardens and agricultural land.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association members are a group of volunteers who actively participate in programs aimed at improving water quality throughout the Noosa River catchment. Our activities include rubbish collection along the river banks, regular water quality testing and reporting, weed removal and revegetation of natural areas and publication of environmental books and newsletters.

NICA's latest rubbish clean-up has found more campers leaving their rubbish behind on Keyser Island in Weyba Creek.

These hardy perennials had actually camped under an official warning notice which states that "This island is being monitored 24 hours - seven days ... no fires, no camping, no rubbish, no cutting down of vegetation. Fines will apply”.

NICA always welcomes more volunteers. For more information about NICA go to www.noosariver.com.au.