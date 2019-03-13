Noosa crowns its longboard greats

COMEBACK "kid” Justin Quintal and Chloe Calmon have taken out the opening event of the 2019 WSL Longboard Tour, the Noosa Longboard Open to wrap up a massive Noosa Festival of Surfing.

After four intense days of action surfed at 3 different locations around Noosa, the pair took victory in clean two to three foot peaks at Castaways Beach.

The pair are now number one ranked surfers in the world on the revamped WSL Longboard Tour.

Justin Quintal on his way to longboarding glory at Castaways. WSL / JACK BARRIPP

In his first WSL event in almost five year's Floridian Justin Quintal surfed through eight rounds at three locations including First Point, Main Beach and Castaways. Quintal posted excellent sores all the way to eventually set up a final with reigning WSL World Longboard Champion Steven Sawyer.

Quintal, found a long walling left and rode it perfection, combining drop knee cut-backs with some long hang-tens through the critical sections to take the lead and clinch victory.

"This feels amazing and definitely a little unexpected,” Quintal said.

"It was a super long trip to get here and a bit of a last minute decision which I'm pretty glad to have made. It's been a really crazy week with the swell dropping and the event moving around alot.

On his way to the Final, Quintal overcame local favourite Harrison Roach in what was by far the heat of the event.

Noosa surfer Harrison Roach was just not good enough to edge out the eventual longboarding champion Justin Quintal. WSL / JACK BARRIPP

Chloe Calmon has finished just short of a world title a number of times in her young career but hopes that in 2019, she can go all the way.

The 25-year-old Brazilian longboard prodigy has all the makings of a Champion but not yet the silverware to match it. Calmon got her 2019 campaign off to the perfect start with a dominating performance over Honolua Blomfield in the final.

"I'm so stoked to win this event but I'm more stoked about the direction longboarding is going in,” Calmon said after the big showdown.