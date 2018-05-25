Noosa 'cut to the art' as Census just does not figure

NOOSA'S cultural credibility is about to go on the line as community consultation to be conducted in the coming weeks may well dispel the shire's poor showing in the Census for working artists.

According to the Noosa Council's draft cultural plan, only 404 people of two per cent of the local population identified in the 2016 Census as being employed in cultural industries.

This has surprised the council which admits this is "a very small proportion compared to sectors such as tourism which employs 3868 people or 19 per cent of the working population and the health sector which employs 3766 people or 18 per cent”.

"The Census data however relies on self-reporting and records people's primary employment industry so therefore may not take

into account the range

of people who are employed in a creative industry however record their primary income from an alternate industry,” the draft said.

"Local evidence suggests the number of people employed in creative industries to be higher, for example the 2017 Cultural Audit identified 189 people alone who considered themselves a visual or performing artist, compared to the 98 who identified as such in the Census.

"Research undertaken by the Australia Council combined with local data and anecdotal evidence suggests that our community engages highly in the arts.”

This indicates 73 per cent of locals believe the arts make for a richer and more meaningful life, 44 per cent participate in a creative activity and 69 per cent attend live events.

The draft notes Noosa has been operating limbo since de-amalgamation for cultural planning and development.

Part of the strategy is a feasibility study into a new gallery or cultural facility.

The plan hopes to tap into the economic benefits of cultural tourism, with the Baby Boomer retirement sector looking to travel for culture.