Noosa delays tougher signage law crackdown

In new sign of the COVID-19 times, Noosa’s signage compliance deadline has been extended six months.

A move to give local businesses an extra six months to comply with Noosa Council's vexed new signage local law has one Gympie Tce boat hire owner scratching his head.

O-Boats Hire's Brad Grey is still not sure what to make of the council move to allow traders with existing non-compliant signage until February 28 next year to change over.

Mr Grey said in the past not everyone had played by the same rules for signage compliance and the situation at times had "got out of hand".

The local law was adopted in February this year with a six-month grace period.

This week's extension was in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its impact on local business.

Rather than ban the A-frames all together, the council will allow one per tenancy, either on site or abutting public property as long as it does not obstruct people passing by.

"It's rather a confusing one, I don't understand their thinking … is it to give businesses a bit of grace with COVID?" Mr Grey said.

Under the new local law one A-frame per premises is allowed by council.

"I think with the signage, if everyone does the same thing then it's fine … we comply anyway but there's four or five businesses operating on one jetty and they all want an A-frame out.

"But now under the new law they're only be allowed one A-frame so they'll all have to put their businesses all on the one sign," Mr Grey said.

He said the river hire traders needed some support after they were effectively shutdown in the coronavirus lockdown by state health restrictions.

"The government stated that you could only be out in a boat with two people maximum if you were fishing for food," Mr Grey said.

He said trade had picked up in recent times on weekends although midweek was still quiet.

Noosa Council environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings said with the start of the new Noosa Plan the local law requirements now applied to temporary and permanent advertising signage.

She said any businesses proposing new signage covered by the local law would need to make an application to the council and staff would continue to conduct compliance checks where signage could be causing a public safety risk.

Real estate directional signage is now limited to a one per open house inspection. They must be placed on or directly in front of the property on the day of the open house and tear drop flags are banned in Noosa Shire.