Noosa Deli opens at The Pavilion

Noosa Deli opened on Friday December 1 in The Pavilion building on Sunshine Beach Road Noosa Junction, owned and run by Michelangelo Cecconi Alan Lander

WHAT does the sight of Italian meats and cheeses, home-made pasta, the aroma of Clandestino coffee, and the lilt of Italian and other European accents add up to?

The answer is the latest addition to The Pavilion in Noosa Junction: Noosa Deli.

After overcoming many hurdles to get under way, Michelangelo Cecconi's masterpiece deli and restaurant finally opened its doors last Friday - and straight away, the people came flocking to see his marvellous array of goods, his state-of-the-art open-view glass kitchen and of course, the coffee.

"It was a big challenge,” Michelangelo said in his beautiful native Florence accent.

"This is my fourth venue,” he added, having opened and run businesses in Sydney for 14 years.

The main issues were converting two tenancies into one at The Pavilion, which took longer than planned.

"We have a lot of staff from Europe,” Michelangelo said of the eight chefs, barista and wait-staff on board on opening day.

"This is a deli and restaurant; we make our own bread, and use 80 per cent local ingredients,” he said.

"We do breakfast and lunch, and in three or four months we will open for dinner. It's a work in progress.”

Lunch comes in two styles to suit a variety of customers: 'quick' lunches including home-made panini and lasagne for workers on a break, and a limited, more a la carte menu for people wanting to meet but not do a full lunch, including offerings such as smoked duck and lamb ragu.

Michelangelo was keen to impart his business philosophy and why he came to the Junction.

"My business is in The Pavilion - it's the start of a new era for Noosa Junction,” he said.

"That's why I came to The Pavilion. (Pavilion developer) Barry (Bladon) is the pioneer of the new era - I invested a lot of money into this.

"I joined the cause.”

He said while many businesses saw him as competition, he said more businesses meant more people, rather than splitting the same clientele.

"It's another opportunity [for people] to come to Noosa,” Michelangelo said.

"I'm about attracting new people, not splitting the existing customer market. If we have people more things to do, to explore, more will come.

"They will come from Bli Bli, Maleny, wherever.

"We have to give them a reason.”