Noosa deputy gives 'world of work' talk

NOOSA District State High School Senior School deputy principal Stacey Daveson visited the Year 11 social and community studies class to share her career journey and thoughts on education with the students as a part of their study into the world of work.

Ms Daveson spoke to the students about her childhood, growing up in Brisbane as the youngest of five children - in a family where education was valued and a common choice of career.

Ms Daveson's older sisters also work as teachers and in school administration.

Ms Daveson completed her secondary education at Brisbane State High School, and was a good student who followed the rules and completed the assessment (usually on time), and she went on to complete an arts degree, honours and then a diploma of education at the University of Queensland.

Australian Army Reserve service, babysitting for family and working as a waitress helped Ms Daveson earn a living while studying.

Charleville State High School was the school at which Ms Daveson completed her first year of teaching following the completion of her studies.

"The first year of teaching is always the hardest and requires the most amount of time. In my first year I was working well until 10pm most nights preparing lessons.

"It was like writing an assignment for each lesson every night,” she said.

Ms Daveson worked as a teacher in Mt Isa before moving to the Sunshine Coast to work with her sister, who was a principal at the newly established Coolum State High School.

"Being a new school, I had to work hard writing the programs and curriculum.

"It was exciting being a part of something new,” she said.

Miles State High School was Ms Daveson's next port of call as, for aspirants like herself, opportunities to further her career as a head of department or deputy principal were very limited on the Sunshine Coast.

"I loved my time working in remote, rural communities.

"If it wasn't for missing my family, I would have stayed in western Queensland for much longer,” she said.

The first OP1 was achieved through Ms Daveson's encouragement and keen interest in supporting student outcomes in Miles.

Year 11 student Carolyn Medloby said: "She's so nice, normal and real. It was great that she made the time to speak with our class.”