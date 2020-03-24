Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Council candidate Frank Wilkie. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
Noosa Council candidate Frank Wilkie. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Noosa deputy mayor sorry for misleading post

Peter Gardiner
24th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA’s second in command at Noosa Council Frank Wilkie has apologised and retracted a Facebook post that mistakenly linked a local real estate agency to an election card endorsing preferred candidates.

Deputy Mayor Wilkie just days out from Saturday’s election has taken down a post asserting that Century 21 Noosa had made a “a clear indication of who they’re supporting in this election”.

Cr Wilkie’s post showed an election card urging support for mayoral candidate Clare Setwart and councillors candidates Amelai Lorentson, Andrew Squires, David Fletcher, Karen Cook-Langdon, Karen Finzel and Patrick Lloyd beside that of the Century 21 brochure.

Later that day Cr Wilkie said he had been forwarded the material by residents who claimed

both were contained within the same Century 21 envelope.

“Century 21 has stated they absolutely would not involve themselves in any politics and that the envelope only contained their promotional material, and I believe them,” Cr Wilkie said.

“I accept that at no stage did Century 21 send out marketing material combined with a political brochure and that the information I was given was incorrect.

“I apologise for any reputational damage this may have caused Century 21 and for the misleading nature of the post that inferred this real estate firm was involving themselves in local politics.”

Century 21 was contacted for a comment but declined.

cr frank wilkie
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        premium_icon ‘Might come to it’: Top GP’s lockdown prediction

        Health The Coast’s top GP says it would be a “reasonable” step for the country to go into total lockdown as the threat of coronavirus circles.

        How coronavirus is impacting Noosa: the latest updates

        How coronavirus is impacting Noosa: the latest updates

        News Seven confirmed cases on the Coast and a new early warning symptom to watch out...

        Mary Valley festivals hit by latest virus crackdowns

        premium_icon Mary Valley festivals hit by latest virus crackdowns

        News Mary Valley festivals cancelled as the fight to contain virus goes on in earnest.

        Subbies demand certainty during coronavirus crisis

        premium_icon Subbies demand certainty during coronavirus crisis

        News 'These are extraordinary times and call for extraordinary measures'