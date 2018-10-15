Noosa disaster response is hung up over phone access

NOOSA'S answer to the "bat phone” - a direct line to state emergency command services and the local council leader - would be all but useless had a major disaster struck locally in recent weeks.

That is because a key access to the Telstra Wireless Priority Service System (WPSS) is via Mayor Tony Wellington's mobile phone. The phone was with Cr Wellington, the chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, who was on leave outside of Australia.

That made Cr Joe Jurisevic decidedly uneasy at last week's services committee meeting.

Council executive services director Debra Iezzi said the WPSS was "extremely important”.

"It provides priority access to network capacity when the network becomes congested in an emergency situation,” she said.

Cr Jurisevic said this system was available to "the mayor and only the mayor” and not the acting councillor who is filling in as disaster chair.

Ms Iezzi said the council was only offered two WPSS services by the Federal Attorney-General's department and was subject to a "very strict process for change”.

She said the other service was operated by the council's outside workforce who were among the first responders.

"It's not an easy process to reallocate it,” she said.

Cr Jurisevic said: "My problem is what happens when it's not here (the mayor's phone). When he's out of the country though, the allocation is of absolutely no service to us.”

Council acting chief executive Alan "Fox” Rogers said the council's disaster co-ordination centre had a range of alternatives, including two-way radios.

"We just have to work around it,” Mr Rogers said.

The issue was raised during debate to allow council coffers to reimburse the mayor the costs of operating the WPSS, which should be ratified at Thursday's final vote.