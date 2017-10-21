Noosa District State High announces 2018 school leaders

LEADERS: Noosa District State High School announced its captains for 2018 at the school parade last week.

THE leaders of tomorrow could be among the new school captains at Noosa District State High School.

Noosa District's student leaders were formally introduced at a full-school parade last week.

About 30 keen students applied, with the shortlisting process revealing the top 10 advisors and role models.

The rigorous process involved an expression of interest, written application, interview and speech to their cohort, before being placed on a vote card.

All current Year 11 students and all teachers had a chance to vote for students best suited to the leadership roles.

The successful applicants received the notification of their role on Monday before the staff and student body were informed at Tuesday's parade.

Teacher Bridge Muir said the student leadership group was excited to work together next year and hoped to continue the high standard of student leadership at NDSHS.

Head of learning engagement Murray Gordon thanked all the students who applied for the leadership roles and congratulated the successful candidates.

The formal presentation of badges will occur during the handing over ceremony at the Celebration of Excellence evening in the coming weeks.

New student leaders

Noosa District State High School welcomes the following students as the Year 12 leaders of 2018.

School captains: Rebecca Bright and Finlay McLanachan

School vice-captains: Kalen Anderson and Krishan McLean

Student council president: Makayla Snow

Interact club president: Emily Lewis

Cultural Captains: Jamison Kehl and Jade Clarke

Sport Captains: Lili Rose Shaylor and Tyson Pring