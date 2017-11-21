Noosa District Year 12s farewelled by school community

THE Noosa District State High School graduating class of 2017 has had a rousing send off by the senior school students and staff at their memorable final parade held in the school hall.

This big life moment marked the Year 12's successful graduation and commemorated the success and breadth of talent within the cohort.

The Year 12 students reflected on their time at the school with video and photo tributes and their teachers had the audience laughing with the teacher dance loosely choreographed to the Calvin Harris hit Feels.

Year 12 co-ordinator Bernard Weekes grandly took to the stage dressed as Karate Kid's Mr Miyagi and drew some analogies from the classic film, likening the protagonist Daniel's frustrations in being set domestic tasks in his first karate classes to the Year 12's initial experience in school.

"Many times at school you have wondered about the relevance and importance of the tasks that you have been asked to do,” Mr Weekes said.

"You have trusted in your teachers and successes that you are being recognised for today are testament to your perseverance and stamina.”

Mr Weekes told the Year 12 students that what mattered was the content and how deep they knew it, not how many things they knew.

"We all have different skills in life and can never be great at everything, but the important thing is that you now have many skills that you can develop if you choose or go on to a new path. The choice is yours,” Mr Weekes said.

The students were advised by Mr Weekes that by completing Year 12 they have proven that they have the resilience to overcome adversity and they can succeed in applying themselves to a task.

The Year 12s were reminded that at the end of every weekly parade Mr Weekes had run, he had signed off prompting them to "be good to their teachers”; however, at this parade he surprised the cohort by informing them that they were now in fact the teachers.

"I do not necessarily mean in front of a classroom, but in the coming years you will start to guide and influence others like Miyagi did to Daniel. It might be the new apprentice at work, someone who just started at the office or even your own children,” Mr Weekes said.

The Year 12 students were farewelled with Mr Weekes thanking them and then a reminder to be good to their "students”.