Noosa doggie walk forced to ‘paws’ for public safety

THE “paws” button has been hit on one of Noosa’s favourite four-legged outings.

Noosa’s Million Paws Walk that every years has tails wagging at Noosaville Lions Park has been brought to heel publicly on May 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

However RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said local dog owners are instead being asked to “hit the pavement in their own neighbourhoods and backyards, and responsibly walking to fight animal cruelty in May”.

He said the RSPCA has adapted their much-loved national dog walking event to celebrate a mutual love of animals while keeping walkers safe and healthy.

Mr Beatty said by all means owners should “don their workout gear, grab the leash and walk with purpose in their own backyards, knowing their contribution is helping RSPCA continue to do their vital work in animal welfare”.

“Obviously we’d prefer that the walks could take place as normal, but these are uncertain times and we must adhere to Government and health authority advice,” he said.

“However the funds raised through Million Paws Walks are vital to enable us to continue to care for the 54,000 plus animals that pass through RSPCA Qld Animal Care Centres every year.

All dressed up a treat at last year's Noosa Million Paws Walk.

“Over 14,000 of these are dogs that have been surrendered, abandoned or seized by inspectors.”

These dogs are not as fortunate as your much loved family pet.

The day will be tied together using the hashtag #MillionPawsWalk and #MPWDOGSQUAD so all walkers can connect and share photos of their dogs and walk routes on social media.

Those who have already purchased tickets are encouraged to have their ticket cost transferred to a tax-deductible donation, however for those requesting a refund can contact RSPCA directly to arrange this.

Details on the website at www.millionpawswalk.com.au.

Meanwhile Noosa RSPCA manager Nicole Cleary and her team have been forced to close its animal care centre at Noosa-Eumundi Rd “for the safety of all our customers and staff and in conjunction with the Queensland Health Department’s advice”.

The RSPCA Adoption Centre closed its doors temporarily on April 1.

“However rest assured all our animals remaining at the shelter and in foster homes are being well cared for,” Ms Cleary said on Facebook.

“The animals do not have a time limit on their lives because we are closed.”

Ms Cleary said the associated Noosa Council pound remains open however face-to-face services have been restricted.

“If you have lost or found a pet please call your local council facility.

“For Noosa shire onlypets please call 53296500 Monday to Friday or RSPCA Noosa on 54491371.

“The pound is attended seven days a week. Contact time by phone is from 10am daily till 5pm.”

Sick, injured strays or wildlife should be taken to the nearest veterinarian or call RSPCA Animal Emergencies line on 1300 264 625 in the first instance. The Eumundi Wildlife center is currently closed.

“From the staff at both Noosa RSPCA and the Noosa council we are still here to assist where we can in these times,” ms Cleary said.

“Please call for help, to ask us a question or just to say hello. Our gates may be shut but we are still here.”