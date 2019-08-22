Noosa dominates at style awards

IT’S OFFICIAL — we’re a stylish bunch here in Noosa.

Six of the 10 best dressed residents named in the 12th annual Sunshine Coast Style Awards yesterday are from the Noosa Shire.

Nominations opened in June and five anonymous style stalkers have been spying on the nominees ever since.

They’ve been spotted at school drop off, at work, walking the dog and at the gym, with judges looking for those with their own personal inherent style.

The winners named as the 10 Best Dressed on the Coast are:

Kelsey Marek, Tewantin

Sam Murray, Sunshine Beach

Brody Silk, Tewantin

Kai Lebens, Maroochydore

Jillian Wright-Lebens, Maroochydore

Isobel Baden, Noosa Heads

Liam McKenzie, Coolum Beach

Helene Dyke, Battery Hill

Natalie Ing, Marcus Beach

Carlie Wacker, Noosa Heads

The overall winner of the Sunshine Coast Style Awards 2019 was Kai Lebens of Maroochydore.

“It is important to remember that style is not just buying the latest fashion. It is inherent, it is personal and it is enduring,” said founder Jacinta Richmond.