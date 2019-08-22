Menu
Login
News

Noosa dominates at style awards

Michele Sternberg
22nd Aug 2019 11:00 AM

IT’S OFFICIAL — we’re a stylish bunch here in Noosa.

Six of the 10 best dressed residents named in the 12th annual Sunshine Coast Style Awards yesterday are from the Noosa Shire.

Nominations opened in June and five anonymous style stalkers have been spying on the nominees ever since.

They’ve been spotted at school drop off, at work, walking the dog and at the gym, with judges looking for those with their own personal inherent style.

The winners named as the 10 Best Dressed on the Coast are:

  • Kelsey Marek, Tewantin
  • Sam Murray, Sunshine Beach
  • Brody Silk, Tewantin
  • Kai Lebens, Maroochydore
  • Jillian Wright-Lebens, Maroochydore
  • Isobel Baden, Noosa Heads
  • Liam McKenzie, Coolum Beach
  • Helene Dyke, Battery Hill
  • Natalie Ing, Marcus Beach
  • Carlie Wacker, Noosa Heads

The overall winner of the Sunshine Coast Style Awards 2019 was Kai Lebens of Maroochydore.

“It is important to remember that style is not just buying the latest fashion. It is inherent, it is personal and it is enduring,” said founder Jacinta Richmond.

best dressed fashion jacinta richmond noosa noosa's best dressed style sunshine coast style awards top 10 trendsetters
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Maths made fun with school challenge

    Maths made fun with school challenge

    News Noosaville students challenge each other and have fun with numeracy to raise money for their school

    Science Honours graduate gives voice to Sea Life

    Science Honours graduate gives voice to Sea Life

    News Tewantin resident shares her passion of teaching the wonders of the ocean to young...

    If you see smoke around Noosa today, here’s why

    If you see smoke around Noosa today, here’s why

    News Smoke may be visible in the Noosa region today as QPWS prepare for the bushfire...

    Local businesses open doors for meet and greet afternoon

    Local businesses open doors for meet and greet afternoon

    News Newly formed Sunshine Beach Association invited Tourism Noosa to town to check out...