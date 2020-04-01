Noosa donation helps bushfire ravished residents

KIND GIFT: President of Rotary Bairnsdale Sunrise Pearl Findlay-James and incoming president John Shannon with Harvey Norman's Shannon Patrick (middle) after Noosa donation was given to a Mallacoota couple devastated by the recent bushfires.

WHILE the world’s focus has shifted to the novel coronavirus pandemic, those Australian’s impacted by last summer’s devastating bushfires are still on the long road to piecing their lives back together.

One of local Rotary club has been working to make sure those impacted are received as much help as possible as they continue their mission to make a difference in the lives of communities.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads recently supported a resident from the devastated Victorian town of Mallacoota.

“Noosa Heads Rotarian Geoff Bone made contact with the Rotary Club of Bairnsdale Sunrise and a $2000 donation was made to enable a couple nominated by the local Rotary club to purchase much needed appliances from the local Harvey Norman store to assist with their recovery,” President Chris Parker said.

“As a club our members wanted to make a difference to a person in a fire impacted community and this donation will enable the couple selected to make a difference in their lives.”

The Noosa Heads branch have had a busy year supporting people close to home and as afar away as Asia.

“This year our club has supported work being done in Cambodia through a local charity Free To Shine,” Mr Parker said.

“We are proud to be involved with SunnyKids and Brisbane Broncos on a program with Sunshine Beach State High School called Mentoring through Sport and we have provided much needed support for the township of Quilpie in Queensland after the devastation of drought in the community.”

The various recipients have received more than $35,000 in the last six months.

“In all cases the support provided has gone a long way towards improving life and opportunities within each of these impacted communities.”