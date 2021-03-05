Noosa ‘downsizer’ pays $2m+ for slice of Parkridge luxury

One of the three remaining $2 million plus luxury apartments available at Parkridge Noosa with views overlooking Lake Weyba.

One of the three remaining $2 million plus luxury apartments available at Parkridge Noosa with views overlooking Lake Weyba.

A $2 million luxury unit at Parkridge Noosa has just sold and another three apartments are up for grabs, with “downsizers” from nearby prestige suburbs being a primary target for the up-market development.

Parkridge sales manager Jeremy Gilmore said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit which was listed at $2.25 million was under contract to a Sydney buyer.

Not shaken or stirred by missing out on Bond role

Are you an older Queenslanders owed money?

“He owns one of the smaller ones in the complex that he bought earlier in the piece,” Mr Gilmore said.

“He loves it and he’s upgrading and he’ll be spending time between here and Sydney.

“I have three very similar to it priced from $2.65 million to $2.8 million.”

He said the unites were of a similar size and had superb finishes but with better views which added to their overall value.

Mr Gilmore said the buyer interest in the three apartments had been strong and his team was working on a couple of deals for possible sales.

Downsizers are being attracted to these roomy Parkridge Noosa three bedroom apartments.

“Most of our buyers that we’ve got to date in that higher price point of $2 million are downsizers who have sold their big house from Noosa Waters, Sunshine Beach, Noosa Springs,” he said.

“They still want to be in a good location, still want enough residence of their own to be able to have the grandkids and the Christmases with the family, but at the same time without the maintenance.”

One of the remaining three properties still on the market has just been completed.

The 250 sq m single level private terrace apartment located high on the ridge overlooks Lake Weyba and out to the hinterland.

Features include a media room which could be converted to a fourth bedroom, a large working butler’s pantry as well as two secure basement car parks with access to a 25m lap pool, gymnasium and the Fish restaurant.

“We encourage interested buyers to act quickly before prices continue to rise as the supply of quality brand new homes around Noosa becomes even more scarce,” Mr Gilmore said.

He said Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort was within walking distance and golfers had golf buggy access and parking.