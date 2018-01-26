Noosa drivers paying too much for fuel

HIGH COST: The RACQ's Annual Fuel Price Report shows our region is top of the list.

IT'S OFFICIAL. We're paying more than the rest of Queensland for petrol.

Noosa and the Sunshine Coast were the most expensive places to fill up with unleaded petrol last year, according to the RACQ's Annual Fuel Price Report.

Our region was, on average, six cents per litre more expensive than the cheapest city, Ipswich.

The report found Sunshine Coast ULP prices averaged 133 cents per litre in 2017, with the most expensive average price in December when motorists were forced to pay 142.4cpl.

RACQ's Renee Smith said on average drivers in the Sunshine Coast region paid 3cpl more than Brisbane drivers, 3.5cpl than on the Gold Coast and 6.2cpl than in Ipswich.

"It's frustrating to see Sunshine Coast drivers not experiencing the same competitive prices as other areas,” Ms Smith said.

"There's no reason for the Sunshine Coast to be charged so much more.

"The region is subject to the same highs and lows of the petrol price cycle as the cities in south east Queensland.”

Ms Smith said motorists in nearby Gympie were charged on average 3.5cpl less than Sunshine Coast drivers.

"It's baffling for drivers to see that just up the road retailers were willing to drop their prices further,” she said.

"The only real way we see retailers on the Sunshine Coast charging a fair price is if motorists fill up at sites charging less.

"We have to realise it's only with people power that we can drive down prices.”

Currently ULP prices on the Sunshine Coast are in the most expensive phase of the cycle with the average 146.3cpl.

This week unleaded fuel prices in Noosaville remained high at 149.9cpl from Tuesday to Thursday.