Noosa Easter holiday renters egged on for $145k stay

After Easter laid a rotten egg last year for Noosa's high-end holiday rental sector, one accommodation provider has grabbed the prized "chocolates" by letting the Coast's most expensive house at Sunshine Beach for an eye-watering $72,500 a week.

With cashed-up interstate guests intending to stay at the $2o million dream home called Domic for a fortnight, the last thing Niche Luxury Accommodation property manager Brooke Greenwood needs is another pandemic outbreak.

Ms Greenwood said her overall lettings were at about 95 per cent occupancy for the Easter break and about 83 per cent either side of that.

Domic, is a $20 million eco-homed signed by Brisbane-based architect Noel Robinson.

"That's a massive improvement on last year when we were locked down," she said.

"We weren't really allowed to let anyone in and stay.

"We have a lot of owners who rely on these busy periods to make their investment viable."

Domic's owner, Russian industrial hemp tycoon Evgeny Skigin who built the three-level, six bedroom, 10 bathroom property, will pick up $145,000 for a two-week booking over the break.

"We've got a good solid two-week booking in there for the Easter break which is really fantastic," Ms Greenwood said.

"They have stayed at the property before - they stayed with us a couple of months ago.

"It is a beautiful property if you're looking for that luxury as an exclusive thing."

Ms Greenwood said at the other end of their rental scale, there were smaller Noosa units going for $300 a night.

She said the areas that rent out fastest were those closest to Hastings St with Little Cove and Noosa Sound "nabbed up first".

Ms Greenwood said her big hope now was for the lack of COVID-19 community spread to continue on into the peak holiday period.

"The last time she (the Premier) shut the borders down and we had to move bookings out, we did secure quite a lot of those properties again through Queensland travellers," she said.

"It's nice that people are looking at holidaying at home again."