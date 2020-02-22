Noosa election dates you need to know

Noosa turns out to vote at the last election.

WELCOME to Noosa Council election caretaker mode folks as the Electoral Commission Queensland formally gives notice of a March 28 election … adoption of the New Noosa Plan is on hold as are any major decisions before a new council is sworn in.

According to the Local Government Department this cooling off period means: “Councils cannot make major policy decisions during the election ‘caretaker’ period near the end of their council term that could bind future elected councils. They also cannot use communications such as newsletters to help the campaigns of current councillors standing for re-election.”

The QEC also reminds everyone that “voting in local government elections is compulsory”.

Here is the QEC key elections dates you may want to take note of:

Notice of Election – February 22 (today)

Candidate nominations – From today to March 3.

Close of electoral roll – February 28

Ballot paper draw – March 4

How-to-vote card review – March 4 to March 19

Postal vote applications close – March 16

Early voting commences – March 16

Telephone voting – March 16-28. A dedicated telephone voting system may be available for eligible electors including those with a disability. You must contact ECQ to register for this service.

Election day – March 28

Counting and declaration of results – from March 29