Noosa Electorate Qld Day award nominations open

INSPIRING TYPES : 2018 Queensland Day Award recipients Chris Bell and Clytie Glass with Sandy Bolton MP (centre) as she launches the 2019 awards. Ian Williams

NOMINATIONS are open for this year's Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards.

The awards, which are in their fourth year, are about nominating those who "go beyond”, for a club, school, sporting group or not-for- profit organisation.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton said all award winners would be presented with a personalised Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award Medallion and a certificate of recognition at aQueensland Day Ceremony on Thursday, June 6 at TheJ.

"Queensland Day is an opportunity to celebrate our culture, heritage, people and unique identity,” Ms Bolton said.

"We also get to honour our inspiring Queensland role models who encourage us all to do better and be better.

"So many of our Noosa locals do this by working for the benefit of others and for our collective community.”

Nominations are open until Monday, May 20.

Recipients can only be those who have not previously received the award and whose community work is within the Noosa electorate.

The annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards are sponsored by Ms Bolton, Noosa News and the Tewantin-Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank.

For more information, contact the Noosa electorate office on 5319 3100 or download, complete and email a nomination with a photo of the nominee to SandyBolton.com.

https://www.sandybolton.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/QDA19-Registration-Fillable-Form-online.pdf

Nomination forms are also available from Ms Bolton's s office, the Noosa News office and the Tewantin-Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank.