Noosa employs a social safety net for needy as part of social plan

Noosa support workers at the fortnightly drop-in centre to help Noosa's most vulnerable

BEHIND Noosa’s glamour image of high end tourism experiences is the reality of those locals doing it tough and accessing the Social Services Hub.

This hub is Noosa Council initiative instigated by Social Strategy is a fortnightly drop-in centre that helps Noosa’s most vulnerable residents.

Families and individuals facing hardships are offered easy access to doctors, as well as not-for-profit organisations and government services.

The hub has also help find accommodation and employment.

“The service is always well utilised and we’ve had overwhelming support to deliver it — so much so that we’ve been able to expand the range of services it offers,” Council’s community development manager Alison Hamblin said.

“We can now put people in touch with Department of Housing and Public Works, Department of Human Services (Centrelink), Sunny Street Medical and Nursing Health, as well as St Vincent De Paul and United Synergies who offer specialist services for the homeless.

Other services include Money Matters, NDIS Carers Queensland, Homelessness Outreach Team, Lives Lived Well, Orange Sky Laundry and Salvation Army’s Supported Accommodation Service, all in the one place.”

The Social Plan has also helped facilitate the region-wide Difficult to Locate Sports Facilities Plan, created with neighbouring councils to help accommodate sports with special requirements.

“Encouraging our younger residents to step away from screens and get active is also part of the Strategy’s aims. Our come-and-try sports days have given more than 500 youngsters a taste of the wide range of sporting opportunities on offer locally,” Ms Hamblin said.

“In the past 12 months we’ve also distributed almost $900,000 in grants across a wide range of categories and helped community groups access more than $1.5M in external grant funding.”

Libraries & Galleries Manager, Tracey King, said the recently completed refurbishment of the Noosaville Library is another key action of the plan.

“With its new meeting areas, dedicated heritage room and equipped maker space, the revamped library continues to keep pace with modern community needs,” she said.

The Social Strategy sets out a raft of priorities for Council to deliver in order to support community resilience, as well as improve health and wellbeing.

This year’s focus includes masterplanning for the Noosa District and Cooroy Sports Complexes, initiatives to support local artists and enhanced volunteering opportunities to support local community groups.