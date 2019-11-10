Noosa evacuation centres emptying as residents return home

Reyna Lucas and her children Maxine and Jaden were among those evacuees camping out at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Saturday. Picture: AAP/Rob McColl

THERE are signs of hope that the worst may be finally passing for Noosa in this latest fire emergency.

The Noosa Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon was down to just 62 evacuees.

This is a welcome development given the Saturday “at capacity” status of housing 250 residents while at The J another 110 were in emergency accommodation, with 20 at Cooroy Library and 90 at the Noosa Christian Outreach Centre.

For those with animals in tow, large animals were welcomed at Pomona Showground and small domestic animals were welcome at the evacuation centre.

On Sunday, Mayor Tony Wellington briefed locals that it was expected the worst the terrible weather conditions were behind Noosa, with a more favourable forecast on Monday.

He also told ABC radio that Noosa had been hit by the 30/30/30 effect which is fuelling fires in parts if the bush that previously had never burned like coastal wetland.

Mayor Wellington, said this was when the temperature was above 30 degrees, the humidity was below 30 per cent and the winds were over 30km.

He said this had been the situation in the recent unprecedented Peregian firestorm where firefighters had found themselves fighting overhead burning trees while standing in swampy water.

Mr Wellington said the conditions over Friday and the weekend did not quite reach that 30/30/30 level, but were still in the severe threat level.

The danger is still with us though as of at 5.45pm a bushfire in Cooroibah was still being battled within containment lines in Cooroibah and surrounding areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services’ alert said: “Residents who previously evacuated from Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek are now allowed to return to their homes.

“However, residents are urged to use caution as there could be hazards in the area such as damaged trees.

“Smoke is affecting roads, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“Separate warnings are in place for Tewantin as well as Noosa North Shore. Residents in those areas must follow the directions in those warnings and the directions of authorities.”