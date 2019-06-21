Noosa expo puts electric vehicles in spotlight

SWITCHED ON: Noosa EV Expo this Saturday highlights the latest in electric bikes, scooters, cars, boat motors and just about anything else that moves.

SWITCHED ON: Noosa EV Expo this Saturday highlights the latest in electric bikes, scooters, cars, boat motors and just about anything else that moves. Malcolm Scott

THIS Saturday, June 22, locals and visitors will have a glimpse of our driving future with plenty riding on technologies on display at the Noosa Electric Vehicle Expo.

The free expo organised by Zero Emissions Noosa at the Noosa Aussie Rules grounds, Weyba Rd, Noosaville, on from 10am-2pm, may surprise many with the options on offer.

"Fantastic though they are, Tesla is no longer the only game in town,” expo coordinator Vivien Griffin said.

"We are now seeing new models, prices coming down, and driving range being extended, and visitors may be surprised at the rapid rate of change occurring.

"Expo visitors can inspect Hyundai's Kona and Ioniq, Renault Zoe, and the Mini Countryman Hybrid.”

Ms Griffin said at the high end of the market is the I-Pace Jaguar, and private owners showcasing their much loved Tesla Models S and X and Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

"A hugely popular part of the expo is the display by private electric car owners, who are always passionate about their vehicle.

"Visitors love the opportunity to talk to real owners and hear their experiences.”

There is also the chance to talk to company reps about the latest EV charging equipment.

"Visitors can try out an electric bike or scooter, in safe off-road conditions, and we are seeing a growing interest in these alternatives to the car for many trips,” Ms Griffin said.

"Boaties will also have the opportunity to check out electric outboard motors.”

Ms Griffin said the event is organised by ZEN as part of its commitment to achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions in Noosa by 2026.

"Whilst take up of renewable energy is increasing, so too are transport emissions,” she said.

"Through the expo we hope to get the message out to think about the alternatives to the private motor vehicle for many trips to work or the shops.”

The event has been supported with grant funding from Noosa Council.

Further information is available at https://www.facebook.com/NoosaEVexpo/ or phone 0407 116 105.