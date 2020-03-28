Noosa Farmers Markets still operating in uncertain times

Aerial view over the Noosa Farmers Markets - the stalls will be spaced out further for added health precautions.

Aerial view over the Noosa Farmers Markets - the stalls will be spaced out further for added health precautions.

NOT all of Noosa’s favourite attractions have been cancelled - one favourite fresh food shopping spot is staying open after upping its efforts to provide a healthy environment to move around.

The Noosa Farmers Markets after last weekend’s successful implementation of health and safety measures to assist people attending is carrying out further changes this Sunday to ensure that consumers can shop in the safest possible surroundings.

And eating fresh fruit and vegetables is considered a healthy way to keep the immune system up against coronavirus.

Owner of the markets Shane Stanley said: “We strictly follow any directions from the state and federal governments and will adapt and even enhance those guidelines so that our customers, and the local farmers who serve them, do so in the knowledge that the risks are as minimal as possible.”

Health initiatives already in place include, mass clean down prior to the start of trading, increased cleaning of the toilets, hand sanitisers available throughout the markets and a requirement that staff on stalls do not handle both produce and money.

This weekend consumers will also notice

That the markets will cover a larger area allowing stalls to be further apart and helping customers to keep two arms lengths apart.

Tables and chairs used for eating will be completely removed providing additional space. Takeaway and other ready to eat food options continue to be available.

It will no longer be possible to walk through some of the larger stalls in mini aisles.

Customers are urged not to handle food; stall holders are available to help with selection.

The basics continue to apply, maintain 1.5 metre social distancing, use cashless options whenever possible, and if you have been overseas in the last 14 days or are feeling unwell stay at home.

“Supporting local farmers and local food producers from our region means your dinner plate contains produce that is local, fresh and travelled minimal distance, it’s the healthy option that includes shopping in the fresh air and sunshine at the Kawana and Noosa Farmers Markets,” Mr Stanley said.