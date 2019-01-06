Noosa fashion label ethically on trend

SUSTAINABLE FASHION: The Travelling Kimono is a local fashion label designed in Noosa.

EMPOWING women and sustainability are integral for Noosa fashion label The Travelling Kimono.

Looking for a creative outlet, founder Janelle Rawlings began sketching designs in 2013 before turning it into a career.

With a desire to empower women, an understanding of the impact of the garment industry on people and the planet and a passion for travelling, and kimono's, the brand came to be.

Co-owner and close friend Nicki Edmiseon said from there it grew to incorporate both the girls' values.

"We have two ladies who hand make everything for us in Vietnam,” she said.

"For us we are about ethical production. We work directly with them and pay them good wages so they can put their children through school.”

"We pride ourselves on creating something that is bigger than us.”

The Travelling Kimono use natural fibres like linen, cotton and silk and design lightweight clothing suitable for the Queensland climate.

Ms Edmiseon said each collection is exclusively limited with up to 30 of one design made.

"When we choose our fabric we only use the ends of fabric rolls that would otherwise end up in landfill.”

"This fits with our idea about sustainability and reducing the impact of the industry.”

Over the years Travelling Kimono have expanded their range to include women's clothing and accessories as well as a children's and bridal range.

After four years online, in December 2017 they opened a boutique in Noosa Junction and brought the brand to life.

"It's our little baby, we are so proud.”

The boutique is at Shop 1, 19/21 Sunshine Beach Road.