Noosa fashion label set to shake up industry

NOOSA fashion label The Travelling Kimono is making waves in the industry by announcing their next big move: opening a female-driven, eco-production facility and warehouse in Vietnam.

With an ethos to produce ethical and sustainable luxe clothing from “deadstock” fabric, The Travelling Kimono will launch a kick-starter campaign on Friday.

Founder and co-owner Janelle Rawlins said the team was excited for this new venture.

“Fashion is the second-most polluting industry after oil,” she said.

“We refuse to mass-produce, so all our garments are limited and handmade using high quality deadstock materials that would otherwise end up in landfill.”

“Our seamstresses are struggling to keep up with demand. A new production facility and warehouse will allow us to employ more staff while continuing to pay a sustainable wage.”

“We want to create an environment where our seamstresses can grow their skills and support themselves and their families.”

Operating for seven years, the label focuses on quality and limited production on each collection and has built a strong Australian and international following in that time.

“Because our pieces are all handmade, our customers love the quality and uniqueness of each collection that this creates,” co-owner Nicki Edmiston said.

“But when they fully understand our mission of ‘eco, sustainable and limited’ they too become passionate about disrupting the fashion industry and are following this through with their fashion purchases.”

FASHION: Ethical fashion from Noosa label The Travelling Kimono.

The girls’ intention is to show leadership and be a catalyst for change in an antiquated industry they believe falls short in evolving itself.

They believe there are greater ways of creating sustainable fashion and want to start the end of the era of “fast fashion”.

“By opening our own production warehouse in Vietnam, we’re continuing to pave the way. It’s not just about paying the living wage, it’s about supporting and allowing a healthy work-life balance for all of our employees, while living up to our promise to be an eco and sustainable brand,” Ms Rawlins said.