Noosa ferry's extension bid may be sunk

The ferry crossing to the Noosa North Shore at Tewantin. Warren Lynam

NOOSA Council is looking to eventually introduce digital payments for its cross river ferry service to the north shore as part of its proposed five-year operation lease extension.

But increasing the regular service levels to include two designated ferries operating at once is not recommended by staff as it is "likely to be costly, deliver only limited queuing efficiencies and require significant council subsidisation”.

"Residents are regularly affected by queuing times at weekends and holidays and occasionally by natural hazards, with these delays being a source of frustration for many,” a council report notes. The current lease held by Noosa North Shore Ferries expires in June and the report notes that "the service provides the primary vehicle access to residents, workers and visitors to the Noosa North Shore and is one of the busiest vehicle ferries in Australia”.

This service carries more than 300,000 vehicles annually.

"Residents have expressed a desire for extended ferry operation hours on Sundays to Thursdays from 10.30-12.30pm,” the report said

However council organised a Easter traffic count last year which found "vehicle crossings after 9.30pm represents only 1 per cent of total crossings”.

The report said the ferry lease requires the ferry operator to operate a second ferry "if there are more than 20 vehicles waiting in the queue when the ferry is loaded, or at the direction of the council”.

"In practice, NNSF does not wait for queuing events but anticipates peak visitor periods based on weather forecasts, tide times, holidays and the operator's ... experience,” it said.

"On occasion, NNSF does need to react to queuing and is able to be reasonably responsive, having employees on standby in close proximity.”

The hours of operation are recommended to be maintained at 5.30am-10.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 5.30am-12.20am Friday and Saturday.

"Whilst the current cash ticketing system provides a simple and robust system, customers will increasingly expect digital payment options. Creation of priority slip lanes is not supported due to concerns with efficacy, safety, vegetation removal and cost,” the report said.