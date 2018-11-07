Menu
Login
Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals.
Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals. John McCutcheon
News

Noosa festival takes top spot

7th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

THE Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals in this year's Australian Traveller magazine.

And Noosa also made the cut - coming in second behind the Gold Coast as the family-fun capital.

Noosa Main Beach also took our third place for best beach.

Fraser Island was on the most idyllic island escape list, but in fourth position.

Australia's hottest domestic destinations were revealed in the summer edition of the magazine, based off the votes of thousands of Australians.

On Australian Travellers website the Noosa region is also labelled as one of the most on-trend destinations to visit, along site the Great Barrier Reef and Broome.

australian traveller magazine noosa events noosa food and wine noosa food and wine festival tourism tourism noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Radiators still hot 40 years on

    Radiators still hot 40 years on

    News Aussie rock band, who have shared the stage with AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and INXS, are coming to Noosa

    Cooroy Noosa Road accident causes tailbacks

    Cooroy Noosa Road accident causes tailbacks

    News Three-car crash near Lake Macdonald

    No sucking up to beach pollution

    No sucking up to beach pollution

    News New beach vacuum will help with Noosa's war against waste

    Local Partners