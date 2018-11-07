Noosa festival takes top spot

Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals.

THE Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been named one of Australia's best annual festivals in this year's Australian Traveller magazine.

And Noosa also made the cut - coming in second behind the Gold Coast as the family-fun capital.

Noosa Main Beach also took our third place for best beach.

Fraser Island was on the most idyllic island escape list, but in fourth position.

Australia's hottest domestic destinations were revealed in the summer edition of the magazine, based off the votes of thousands of Australians.

On Australian Travellers website the Noosa region is also labelled as one of the most on-trend destinations to visit, along site the Great Barrier Reef and Broome.