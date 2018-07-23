Menu
COLOURFUL DISPLAY: As part of the NOOSA alive! festival, Noosaville Lions Park hosted the Hot 91.1 Fire in the Sky.
Noosa Fire in the Sky attracts 10,000

by Michele Sternberg
23rd Jul 2018 1:15 PM

MORE than 10,000 pairs of eyes looked skyward as the annual Fire in the Sky fireworks display lit up the Noosa River on Saturday night.

The fireworks capped off an amazing afternoon of fun, entertainment, food and music in Noosaville Lions Park.

The free, family-friendly event is part of the Noosa alive! festival line-up.

Festival publicist Giorgi Ciot said the afternoon event was jam packed with amazing young talent - from accomplished local dancers to headliner singer Doolie.

"Noosa alive! is about delivering culture to community and a great example of how we support young talent was Fire in the Sky,” Ms Ciot said.

"We had three incredible young stars on stage: Doolie, who had performed at Splendour (in the Grass) the night before and had driven up from the Gold Coast to be at Fire in the Sky, Emma Beau who has just put the finishing touches on her first album and Isaac who is a sensation on the scene as well.”

Noosa alive! is 10 days of music, theatre, food and thought attracting artists from around the globe for local audiences to enjoy.

Visit www.noosaalive.com.au for the full schedule.

