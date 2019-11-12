Noosa fire recovery hub opens to help survivors while fire emergency remains in force

Noosa's recovery hub in Noosaville is set to open for the business of providing support, mentally and financial.

Noosa's recovery hub in Noosaville is set to open for the business of providing support, mentally and financial.

A FIRE recovery hub is opening at Noosa Libfrary in Noosaville from this morning from 9am to 5pm to support people hard-hit by the weekend’s destructive flames.

Communities Minister Coralee O’Rourke said local residents who have been affected by the bushfires can visit the hub to find out about the supports available and arrange referrals, while eligible residents can apply for grants.

“Additional emotional and psychological support services and Emergency Hardship Assistance grants are now available for people in the worst-affected areas to support their recovery,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“These grants, of up to $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more, are a safety net for those who are directly impacted and cannot afford to meet the immediate, unexpected costs of replacing essential items, such as food, medication and clothing.

“We also have the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349, online portal and Self-Recovery app available for people to apply for grants and find information.

“People in these affected areas who have power or phones can use these channels for assistance without having to queue at the hub and disrupt their recovery efforts.

“However, we know some people might prefer face-to-face help to lodge applications, or seek information and support services, and that’s why we are opening these hubs tomorrow.”

Targeted areas within the for the Noosa Shire Council area: Cooroibah, Noosa North Shore and Ringtail Creek.

The following targeted streets in Tewantin:

- Noosa Banks Estate: Noosa Banks Dr, Tingara Crt, Dirum Crt, Cooroibah Cres, Nugun Crt, Kalbar Pl

- Daintree Park Estate: Golfcourse Dr, Daintree Way, Homestead Dr, Leafhaven Dr, Appleby Lane and Feathertail Crt.

Staff from other government agencies including Department of Housing and Public Works and non-government partners such as the Red Cross and Lifeline will also be on hand at the hubs to offer support to affected residents.

Other grants such the Essential Household Contents Grant and Structural Assistance Grant, which are income tested, are also available to eligible residents in these areas who are uninsured and have experienced certain loss or damage following this disaster.

The grants have been made available through jointly-funded Commonwealth/State-Disaster Relief Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

People who are experiencing hardship due to the bushfires can download and use the Self-recovery app, go to www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or contact the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 to apply for grants or for further information.

A state of fire emergency has been declared in Noosa until further notice which prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite including:

️ No welding, grinding or the use of oxyacetylene cutting or heating outdoors

️ No lighting of fireworks, hangis and pit ovens

️ All existing permits to light fire are now overridden

️ Powered portable pumps must be clear of vegetation

??𼁆ines of up to $3336 or two years’ imprisonment can be issued for those contravening the declaration.

For more info on the declaration including permitted activities, visit Concil’s disaster dashboard: ttps://bit.ly/33CWRMb