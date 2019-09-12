Noosa fire recovery hub swings in to action

The Noosa Recovery Hub opens to help residents impacted by bushfires.

NOOSA’S Community Recovery Hub to help residents impacted by the bushfires is up and running at Peregian Beach Community House.

“We’re relieved that the structural damage has been mostly minor for the majority of our residents, but people are still having to deal with the aftermath of the emergency,” Council’s Community Services Director Kerri Contini said.

“The Recovery Hub is a one-stop shop for people to get answers to questions they might have and get linked in to appropriate services.”

The Hub will provide support, information and services to residents impacted by the bushfire event.

“Disaster funding payments are available for eligible people in the fire impacted areas of Marcus Beach, Peregian Beach, Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Weyba Downs,” Ms Contini said.

A range of funding is available including Hardship Assistance Grants of $180 per person (up to $900 for a family of five or more) for people who are unable to meet their immediate essential needs for temporary accommodation, food, essential clothing and medication.

“Staff at the Hub can also help those eligible for funding to fill out their applications,” Ms Contini said.

“While financial support can be a great help to those impacted by fires, the emotional impact of this type of event is often felt when people return to their homes and start to process their experience of the last few days.

“The Recovery Hub has staff on-site to provide emotional support so we encourage people to drop in and connect.”

The Community Recovery Hub is open from 9am to 5pm at Peregian Beach Community House, 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach.