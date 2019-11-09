Menu
Login
The sun shows bleakly through the smoke billowing from a large bush fire.
The sun shows bleakly through the smoke billowing from a large bush fire.
News

Noosa fire victims’ wait to go home looks like being longer

Peter Gardiner
9th Nov 2019 2:54 PM

HOPES raised early in the day of Noosa evacuated residents being able to finally head home, possibly this afternoon, have been dashed by the deteriorating fire control conditions.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington in his latest update said “I’m really sorry that it’s taking so long”.

“The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are studying their mapping looking at the conditions of the fire and looking at what the wind’s going to be doing over the next few hours and they are trying to make determinations of whether people can return.

“At this stage it’s just not safe enough, so my heart goes out of course to all those people who are being impacted, and to the businesses who are losing business today in Tewantin and to everyone affected by this dreadful circumstance.

“Hopefully it’ll be over soon,” the mayor said.

Currently there are wind gusts in Tewantin of up to 20kph.

mayor tony wellington noosa emergency noosa fire emergency
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this morning

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this...

        News Noosa fire emergency as a fresh warning issued this morning.

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles lost

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles...

        News Noosa fire emergency sees Premier arrive to visit victims.

        COOROIBAH FIRE: What we know

        COOROIBAH FIRE: What we know

        Breaking As thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes, here’s what we know so...

        Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

        Wildlife victims of Noosa fire will need our help

        News Be prepared and pack a cardboard box and a towel …