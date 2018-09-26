Noosa Fit Kids holiday sessions for all ages

BUSY children are happy children and if you're looking for holiday fun that will have your little angels jumping for joy, look no further.

Noosa Leisure Centre has launched Noosa Fit Kids holiday sessions: an hour and a half of fun, active games and modified sports specifically designed for children and tweens.

Centre coordinator Cathy Simon said the program was designed to encourage children's interest in physical activity from a young age.

"The holiday sessions will be held for 5-8s and 8-12 year olds,” Ms Simon said.

"These sessions are designed to be fun and engaging for children while helping to develop their motor skills in preparation for taking part in sport.

"Activities are in the indoor stadium, so rain, hail or shine the session will go ahead in all weather.

"Games you know and games you don't, but all fun and all active to wear your kids out.

"A good night sleep (is) guaranteed after all this running around.

"The Fit Kids Program is a great way to give kids a taste of a range of different sports before they sign on to any one sporting activity for a season and is fully supervised by staff with blue cards.”

The Fit Kids sessions are on Wednesday, September 26 and Wednesday, October 3, with 5-8-year-olds from 10.30am to noon and 8-12s from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Places are limited so be sure to book in the Fit Kids holiday sessions.

Parents should contact Noosa Leisure Centre on 53296550 or visit www.noosa leisurecentre.com.au.