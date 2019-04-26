Noosa flight call copping flak

NEW PATH: The proposed flight paths for Runway 13, which would be the most commonly used as part of the airport expansion.

NEW PATH: The proposed flight paths for Runway 13, which would be the most commonly used as part of the airport expansion. Contributed

NOOSA's aims to limit new flight pathways impacts on local residents from the Sunshine Coast Airport expansion are on a mid-air civic collision.

Noosa councillors calls for an enforced night-time curfew for airport flights and an extension to the flight path consultation period to properly address residents' concerns have been described by Sunshine Coast Council as irresponsible.

And the SCC has also rejected Noosa Council's request to conduct an independent Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Lake Weyba, plus Noosa National Park and the coastal dunes within the Castaways and Marcus Beach areas.

A SCC spokeswoman said Noosa " made this decision after receiving a report from their own officers acknowledging there would be minimal impact on Noosa Shire from the proposed airspace and flight paths design".

"This decision was also made after (SCC) Mayor (Mark) Jamieson had briefed (Noosa) Mayor Wellington some weeks ago and Noosa councillors were briefed on two occasions recently by the airport expansion project manager on the minimal implications for Noosa Shire and the extensive additional cost to the project if the current consultation period is extended," she said.

"Sunshine Coast Council will not be dictated to by Noosa Shire Council or support its proposals.

"It is also important to note that neither Sunshine Coast Council nor Noosa Shire Council have any jurisdiction on the regulation of flight paths or airspace design."

This was after Noosa Council also called on federal members Llew O'Brien and Ted O'Brien to support our position on this matter.

Noosa Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said: "We will be requesting a detailed explanation from Airservices Australia as to why the intensity of flight numbers over the coastal flight path versus hinterland flight path has changed,"

Noosa CEO Brett de Chastel will lodge a submission on behalf of council, and Cr Wilkie said while the council had no regulatory authority over the project, "councillors had an advocacy role on behalf of residents".

"Four other Australian airports have a mandatory curfew on jet operations - Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne's Essendon Airport and Adelaide.

"Limiting the hours of operation at night, similar to what happens on the Gold Coast, would minimise the noise impacts.

"We appreciate that Sunshine Coast has a voluntary fly neighbourhood policy involving minimal flights at night, but a curfew enforced by legislation would provide a stronger level of protection."

Cr Wilkie said given the strong community interest, council also wants Airservices Australia to extend the consultation period by a month, to provide adequate time for feedback on the proposed flight path changes.

"In 2014 and 2015, there was considerable public consultation on the flight paths proposed during the original EIS process.

"Given the proposed changes in the coastal flight path intensity since then, council is requesting another environmental impact statement on residents' behalf."

SCC is confident the environmental impacts associated with the project have been rigorously assessed through the development of the EIS for this project and that the community was consulted extensively.

"The EIS was subsequently endorsed by the relevant state and federal government departments and the project is now well under way,” the spokeswoman said.

"The Noosa Shire derives significant economic benefit from the Sunshine Coast Airport - given the Noosa economy's substantial reliance on tourism. Yet its council has never seen fit to offer any support for the airport expansion project.

"The reality is that Noosa Shire Council is happy to sit back and attempt to frustrate or oppose the project - but does so in the full knowledge that the project will proceed and as a result, Noosa Shire will derive an increased economic benefit.”

Peter Gardiner