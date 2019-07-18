Noosa flood alert receives a boost

GOING UNDER: Cooroy during one of its many deluges in previous years.

GOING UNDER: Cooroy during one of its many deluges in previous years. John McCutcheon

FLOOD readiness in Noosa has been boosted thanks to a share in $868,000 of disaster mitigation funding from the State Government.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the Noosa facility will extend warning times from three hours to more than 24 hours.

He said this was part of a north coast push to make communities more resilient to natural disasters with a total of five projects will be funded in the region through Round 1 of the four-round $38 million Queensland Disaster Resilience Fund. The funding will also provide for the installation of permanent tide gauges in lower Noosa River.

"Off the back of severe weather events like Cyclone Debbie, Queensland has asserted itself as a nation-leader when it comes to resilience-building measures,” Mr Dick said.

"With this funding, communities across the north coast region will be able to invest in smart solutions before disaster strikes. Queensland has just emerged from one of the most destructive weather periods in its history, with 11 disaster events over six months impacting 61 of our 77 councils.”