Noosa fly-ins are right over the top

NOT ON: Former commercial pilot Fred Vernon and Brian Davies want the Castaways flight path abandoned.

NOT ON: Former commercial pilot Fred Vernon and Brian Davies want the Castaways flight path abandoned. Peter Gardiner

A FORMER commercial airline flight captain is making a case for the new Sunshine Coast Airport flight paths to skip the Castaways Beach area in favour of a far less disruptive Noosa North Shore approach route.

Fred Vernon lives at Castaways Beach, and like his neighbour Brian Davies, is upset that Sunshine Coast Airport and Airservices Australia want to inflict around 16,000 people with the extra noise from between 30-50 flights a day on this lower-level "green” flight path.

Mr Vernon, who for more than two decades flew with Continental Airlines before flying for Qantas, said the aircraft overhead will be quickly descending from 3000ft to about 2000ft by the time they reach Lake Weyba.

And from long experience, he is certain the crew will have to use sudden engine acceleration to maintain required height, whereas the north shore descent starting from 5000ft over sparsely populated area offers for a smoother, quieter descent.

"As they turn over the lake they're going to go final flaps before they get to 1000ft, and as soon as they final flaps (down) the auto throttles are going to push the power up to a stabilise power setting,” Mr Vernon said of the green route.

And the end result will be a noisy rush of sound - over and over from the operating hours of 7am to 10pm.

"The Airservices people need to be aware of these extremely noise sensitive spots because they can build it in to navigation route where it will just meander just enough to avoid those spots,” Mr Vernon said.

"The better route is the yellow route (Noosa north), crossing at 5000ft and lengthening the arrival (approach) greatly reduces the noise by doing an idle descent all along this track.”

Mr Vernon said the green route has been chosen to save the airlines time and money, but he said the added distance in taking the yellow route was negligible.

"I don't think that they've really assessed that there were 16,000 people under this approach but that's what it is.”

He said many of the local inhabitants like he and Mr Davies retired there for the peace and quiet, and were home most of the day, increasing the noise impacts.

Mr Vernon wants stricter regulation on what type of aircraft can use the airport after dark, with noisier turbo prop cargo deliveries banned from after 7pm and exclusions for delayed jet flights that may request to land and take off well after a designated 10pm flight curfew. And Mr Vernon also has concerns about "holes in the environmental impact study passed by the State Government in 2016 that need updating”.

"One hole is on the impacts of this short low approach on the migratory whales we have just offshore and the turtle breeding hatcheries,” he said.

The pilot, who has flown in "some of the most noise sensitive areas in the USA”, said not only noise but vibrations could upset their natural behaviours.

Mr Vernon believes the airport will be facing a sustained campaign of complaints from upset locals which they will have to address, and the smarter course it minimise the flight impacts on those below.

He wants to see the community consultation period extended by a month to May 31 to give all the stakeholders time to respond as some still have not been notified on the pathways issues.

The Airservices Australia fact sheet said the flight paths are intended to improve environmental impacts "with flight paths to the north of the new runway will no longer track over the east of Cooroy or near Pomona, but instead track southwest of Cooroy to avoid overflying more populated areas”.

The departure flight path due north has now been removed from the design.

Have your say on feedback.embsk.com/asa.