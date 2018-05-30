Noosa FM to turn 21 in style with fundraiser

The team at Noosa FM getting ready to celebrate 21 years.

A SPECIAL 21st birthday celebration is happening for Noosa FM this weekend and everyone is invited to come and be part of the evening.

To celebrate the occasion, Noosa FM is holding a station fundraising event to coincide with the finals of the recent 21 Summers singer/songwriter competition.

Over the past few months locals were asked to submit original songs with a summer theme, the winner to have their song played on air over the coming summer.

Noosa FM president Sibylle Reisch said she was amazed with the quality of entries.

"We had over 50 entries, our youngest was 11 years old right up to over 60s,” she said.

All entries were played on air through the competition and 10 finalists have been selected to play at Saturday night's event.

"The finalists will play their songs and everyone will get a voting card to vote for their favourite one,” Ms Reisch said.

"It has been a great way to celebrate local talent.”

The competition and event has been organised to to celebrate 21 years of continuous live broadcasting in the Noosa region.

"We wanted to make a big party out of it,” she said.

Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe will open the night before the finalists perform their original songs.

A timely national award has also been awarded to Ms Reisch for her technical work in the studio.

The award for Rising Star was presented to six people at the recent Technorama Fair in Melbourne.

"I am so humbled,” she said, "I didn't even know an award like this existed.

"Apparently only a handful of women across Australia do the work I do.”

The 21 Summers fundraising event starts 5.30pm on Saturday night at the Noosa J.

Tickets are $21 each and can be purchased through the J website.