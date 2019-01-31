Noosa folk music to hit home stage

LOCAL MUSIC: Duo Hat Fitz and Cara will perform at The J Noosa on February 8.

LOCAL MUSIC: Duo Hat Fitz and Cara will perform at The J Noosa on February 8. Contributed

LOCAL musical duo Hat Fitz and Cara are bringing their tour to Noosa to share a love of music and real life experiences.

The married music couple, based on land near Lake Cootharaba, released their fifth studio album Hand it Over on Tuesday.

"It's an album that we wanted to embrace the concept on writing about real life experiences,” Cara said.

The Irish-born recently lost her mother and said much of the album reflected messages people pass on to each other through life.

Cara said they hoped the album can also reach out to people dealing with mental illness.

"This album is very much influenced from anyone having a hard time in their life,” Cara said.

"We travel a lot and meet a lot of people and we learnt that mental illness was quite apparent so we wanted to write something for someone to let them know that they were not alone.

"That sometimes gets swept under the carpet so to reach out to someone through music and to communicate with them is really important to us.”

Hat Fitz and Cara have played worldwide including in the UK, North America, and Europe but Cara said there was something incredible about playing at home.

"It's an honour to play in Noosa,” she said.

"It's quite overwhelming, we had a near sell-out show two years ago.

"We always want to deliver the best we can at home.”

The duo perform a combination folk, roots and gospel blues.

Hat Fitz and Cara met in Ireland after a shared passion brought them together and have 10 years of touring under their belt.

"It was an instant join of love and music,” Cara said.

"Hat's music was very alpha and mine was strong and soulful. We enhanced what each other has as well as complimented each other.”

The duo will play at The J on February 8 with three Sunshine Coast string musicians and support act Owen Campbell.

Tickets are available through The J's website.