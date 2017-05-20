Noosa Food and Wine celebrates opening night

WHILE most would end a night barefoot, the second Noosa Food and Wine extravaganza kicked off with the feel of sand between toes at the opening night cocktail party last night.

About 100 guests from Noosa and across Australia forgoed high heels and leather shoes to welcome in the weekend of cuisine culture beneath the tipis on Noosa Main Beach.

Tickets to the opening night sold out within hours, adding an air of exclusivity to the classy launch party.

Showers eased towards the middle of the event, with enough time for guests to dance in front of the stage with a DJ playing funky house music.

Santina and Fillippo Muscara from Melbourne attended the opening night as Noosa Food and Wine veterans, making the special trip north for the last several years.

"We've been to the last four or five," Mr Muscara said.

"We do it every year.

"We'll be heading to the RACV (Resort) dinner tomorrow night as part of the Food and Wine festival."

The couple said they didn't mind the weather at all.

"We've had sunshine where we're from all week, but it's warmer here. We're glad we're not cold," Mrs Muscara said.

Among the attendees were top chefs Peter Kuruvita and Frank Camorra, Food and Wine organiser Maria Crews and Mayor Tony Wellington and Councillor Jess Glasgow.