Noosa Food and Wine festival a seafood lover's delight

SEAFOOD, EAT IT: Suck, Shuck, Pour is on Friday, May 18, where award-winning oysters meet award-winning Mountadam Wines at Café Le Monde.

FRESHLY-caught seafood served up alongside a cool glass of wine. Does it get any better?

The 2018 Noosa Food & Wine Festival program is delivering a huge line-up of great seafood events.

Here are three not to miss:

Suck, Shuck, Pour

Friday, May 18, 6.30pm

Award-winning oysters meet award-winning Mountadam Wines at Café Le Monde.

Join Wapengo Rocks and Mountadam as they shuck, pour and curate a world-class evening of bubbles and bivalves.

The evening features an interactive oyster station where guests can taste the oysters as they are shucked by an oyster farmer or even learn to shuck themselves.

The menu will feature Lake Wapengo organic oysters:

Kombucha granite

Rockefeller (grilled with garlic, Pernod and parsley)

Native finger lime Venetian dressing

Deep fried oyster slider with lettuce, hot sauce

Oyster verdita shooter (tequila, pineapple, jalapeno and coriander)

Smoked oyster chowder

Steamed oysters with soy ginger and mirin

Kilpatrick, grilled with voodoo bacon and hot sauce

Hand-cut duck-fat fries, smoked garlic and miso aioli

Tanglewood rye bread, Pepe Sayer butter

Miguel Maestre - Local Seafood Flair

Saturday, May 20, 6pm

Get set to laugh and have a bit of fun at this magical evening which will no doubt be an entertaining and interactive evening with Miguel Maestre sharing his Spanish cooking techniques over three locally inspired courses with wines accompanied by Zilzie at View by Matt Golinski.

Dinner will feature a local produce-inspired tapas entrée followed by local seafood paella cooked in the restaurant by Miguel and ably supported by Matt Golinski.

For the finale, enjoy Miguel's speciality strawberry dessert featuring Cooloola berries.

Wild Purveyors with Pier 33

Saturday, May 20, 5pm

Over sunset scenes at the Mooloolaba Marina comes a night to indulge with the Sunshine Coast's best wild produce and head chef Simon Taylor's five-course tasting menu.

Each dish will be balanced by native edibles and will show how sustainably sourced produce can be put on the table. Perfectly paired Australian wines will be served with this seafood-focused dining experience.

Go to noosafoodand wine.com.au to book.